The Kazakh ports of Aktau and Kuryk are opened for the United States, they can be used for alternative route when sending cargoes to Afghanistan bypassing Russia. An agreement on it is to be signed soon by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, while the document itself was approved by the Kazakh parliament as early as in March 2018.

The route for transit of special cargoes to Afghanistan under a US proposal will be laid from Georgia and Azerbaijan via the Caspian Sea to Kazakhstan. Further it will be a railway route to Uzbekistan and then to Afghanistan.

At the same time, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said that the agreement is signed in the interests of the republic as a strategic partner of the United States that seeks supporting peace in the neighboring Afghanistan.

As EADaily reported earlier, in January 2018, Nursultan Nazarbayev paid an official visit to Washington where he had talks with US President Donald Trump. Later, Nazarbayev said that the relations with the United States reached a new level of strategic partnership.