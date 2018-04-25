RSS
  • USD 62.25 +0.09
  • EUR 75.59 +0.18
  • BRENT 73.70
Русская версия

Kazakhstan opens Caspian Sea for USA

Nursultan Nazarbayev and Donald Trump. Photo: informburo.kz

The Kazakh ports of Aktau and Kuryk are opened for the United States, they can be used for alternative route when sending cargoes to Afghanistan bypassing Russia. An agreement on it is to be signed soon by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, while the document itself was approved by the Kazakh parliament as early as in March 2018.

The route for transit of special cargoes to Afghanistan under a US proposal will be laid from Georgia and Azerbaijan via the Caspian Sea to Kazakhstan. Further it will be a railway route to Uzbekistan and then to Afghanistan.

At the same time, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said that the agreement is signed in the interests of the republic as a strategic partner of the United States that seeks supporting peace in the neighboring Afghanistan.

As EADaily reported earlier, in January 2018, Nursultan Nazarbayev paid an official visit to Washington where he had talks with US President Donald Trump. Later, Nazarbayev said that the relations with the United States reached a new level of strategic partnership.

 

Permalink: eadaily.com/en/news/2018/04/25/kazakhstan-opens-caspian-sea-for-usa
Published on April 25th, 2018 04:06 PM
Izvestia
All news

27.04.2018

26.04.2018

25.04.2018

Show more news
Top news

“Azerbaijan will not do anything”: view from Baku on events in Armenia

Erdogan’s visit to Uzbekistan – back to “fatherland”

Battle for Europe’s good: Who needs Ukraine-Russia gas conflict

Ruling coalition in Armenia splits

Editor's Pick

Protest carnival is part of Armenia’s political system: experts

Analysis

Belarus sells its Polonezes to Azerbaijan: how will Armenia react?

Leaders of “Velvet Revolution” must recognize threats to Nagorno-Karabakh

Government’s resignation in Kyrgyzstan: expert view

Expert: Montenegro is one of occupied Serb lands, like Kosovo

“Velvet Revolution” in Armenia: How to form new government

Armenia: struggle for leadership in opposition or against Serzh Sargsyan?

America’s fiasco in the Syrian sky: Trump’s “smart” missiles

Dossiers
April 2018
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
Twitter
Information
18+

© 2015-2018 EADaily

Reproduction of the content of the site is permitted only with a hyperlink to EADaily

Using the content of the EADaily News Agency site for any commercial purpose without written consent of the agency may be subject to prosecution.

Press «Like», to read
EurAsia Daily in Facebook
Press «Follow», to read
EurAsia Daily in VK
Thank you, don't show this to me again